The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending June 29, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

2. Believer, Imagine Dragons

3. I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieb..., DJ Khaled

4. Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna &..., DJ Khaled

5. Slow Hands,Niall Horan

6. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

7. Malibu, Miley Cyrus

8. Issues, Julia Michaels

9. Bad Liar, Selena Gomez

10. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

Top Albums

1. Evolve, Imagine Dragons

2. Grateful, DJ Khaled

3. Trolls (Original Motion Pictur..., Various Artists

4. Moana, Various Artists

5. Melodrama, Lorde

6. ÷ ,Ed Sheeran

7. MOSAIC, 311

8. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

9. Big Fish Theory, Vince Staples

10. Purple Rain, Prince

