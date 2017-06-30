U2's Bono and The Edge, Dean Brody, Gordon Lightfoot, among Canada Day artists
OTTAWA — A wide range of artists and performers are scheduled to hit the main stage during the Canada 150 celebrations Saturday on Parliament Hill. Here's who to expect to see, and when, according to Heritage Canada. All times Eastern:
Patrick Watson, 11:30 a.m.
Walk Off The Earth, 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Marie Mai, 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Kinnie Starr, 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Dean Brody, 8:30 p.m.
Serena Ryder, 8:30 p.m.
Alessia Cara, 8:30 p.m.
Kelly Bado, 8:30 p.m.
Louis-Jean Cormier, 8:30 p.m.
Lisa Leblanc, 8:30 p.m.
Cirque du Soleil, 8:30 p.m.
Gordon Lightfoot, 8:30 p.m.
Mike Tompkins, 8:30 p.m.
U2 members Bono and The Edge are expected to perform one song, likely during the performances that begin at 11:30 a.m., according to a Heritage Canada official, but timing has not been confirmed.
