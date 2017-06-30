U2's Bono and The Edge, Dean Brody, Gordon Lightfoot, among Canada Day artists

OTTAWA — A wide range of artists and performers are scheduled to hit the main stage during the Canada 150 celebrations Saturday on Parliament Hill. Here's who to expect to see, and when, according to Heritage Canada. All times Eastern:

Patrick Watson, 11:30 a.m.

Walk Off The Earth, 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Marie Mai, 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Kinnie Starr, 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Dean Brody, 8:30 p.m.

Serena Ryder, 8:30 p.m.

Alessia Cara, 8:30 p.m.

Kelly Bado, 8:30 p.m.

Louis-Jean Cormier, 8:30 p.m.

Lisa Leblanc, 8:30 p.m.

Cirque du Soleil, 8:30 p.m.

Gordon Lightfoot, 8:30 p.m.

Mike Tompkins, 8:30 p.m.