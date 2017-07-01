Entertainment

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; White House homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Sens. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Bill Cassidy, R-La.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular