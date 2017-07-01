Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; White House homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Sens. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Bill Cassidy, R-La.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
