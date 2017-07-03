Handmaid’s Tale shows who’s truly free, eh

The Show: The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 1, Episode 10

The Moment: Canadian immigration

“You get something to eat?” a male social worker asks Moira (Samira Wiley), who’s just escaped into Ontario from repressive Gilead. “There’s a lot to go over, but I’ll walk you through it.”

Dazed with relief, she accepts everything he hands her. “Here’s your refugee ID card,” he says. “Here’s a cellphone, paid up for the next 12 months. And you have $200 for cabs on there, just to get you started. Here’s $470 in cash. Your medical insurance card. Your prescription drug card. Here are some clothes. OK, what next?”

She’s still silent. In the former U.S., women have been repressed for so long she can’t process someone treating her as a human. “Do you want more to eat? A shower?” he asks. She shakes her head. “Or grab a book, find somewhere quiet?”

His next words almost do her in: “Whatever you want,” he says. “It’s completely up to you.”

Margaret Atwood’s source novel and this miniseries were both written before Trump’s presidency. But events since January have refracted this story through a new lens, one in which women’s reproductive rights and immigration are under siege. This scene now plays like a gentle but pointed flip of the bird to our neighbours to the south.

It should be licensed by the Canada 150 folks, projected onto Rideau Hall, played on a continuous loop at every border crossing. It makes the true north look stronger and freer than any Heritage Minute could. At this crazy moment, it demonstrates how simple civility is an act of heroism.