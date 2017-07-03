Review: 'The Child' by Fiona Barton is an engaging tale
A
A
Share via Email
"The Child: a Novel" (Berkley), by Fiona Barton
Fiona Barton brings back reporter Kate Waters from the
Waters has issues at her job since many people she works with at the newspaper are being laid off. When she learns that the long-buried remains of an infant have been uncovered near a construction site, she quickly decides to find answers. Who is this baby, and why would someone do such a horrible thing?
Forty years earlier, a woman named Angela gave birth to a beautiful girl. The baby was stolen from the maternity ward and never seen again. The family was devastated, and Angela was never the same. When she reads about the discovery of the buried child, Angela pursues both the police and Waters to have them determine if it is her lost girl.
Barton has the characters tell the story, and various secrets that have remained hidden for decades will come to the surface. She focuses on how the discovery affects everyone and unveils information in such a way that readers will figure out key plot points just before the characters in the story, creating a truly engaging tale.
Those who enjoyed "The Widow" will discover that Barton has only gotten better.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
Most Popular
-
-
Halifax police looking for pickup driver after hit and run with motorcycle caught on video
-
Everything you wanted to know about Toronto's giant rubber duck
-
Intoxicated Halifax-area man charged for entering home, making snack, sleeping on couch