TV executive Jamie Horowitz out abruptly at Fox Sports
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Fox Sports says that a top executive who oversaw programming and digital news operations has been fired from his role as president of Fox Sports National Networks.
Daniel Petrocelli, a lawyer for the network, said in a statement that Jamie Horowitz's termination on Monday was fully warranted, but did not offer any specifics.
A Fox Sports spokeswoman declined comment beyond a short statement confirming Horowitz's job at the network had ended Monday.
An attorney for Horowitz, Patricia Glaser, didn't immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment.
Horowitz was hired by Fox in May 2015 after a brief tenure with NBC's "Today." Before that, he was with ESPN from 2006 to 2014 and with NBC Sports from 2000 to 2006.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
Most Popular
-
Canadian medical resident among victims in New York hospital shooting
-
Emergence of an East Coast boomtown: 'The timing is now for Halifax'
-
Halifax police looking for pickup driver after hit and run with motorcycle caught on video
-
Intoxicated Halifax-area man charged for entering home, making snack, sleeping on couch