TV executive Jamie Horowitz out abruptly at Fox Sports

LOS ANGELES — Fox Sports says that a top executive who oversaw programming and digital news operations has been fired from his role as president of Fox Sports National Networks.

Daniel Petrocelli, a lawyer for the network, said in a statement that Jamie Horowitz's termination on Monday was fully warranted, but did not offer any specifics.

A Fox Sports spokeswoman declined comment beyond a short statement confirming Horowitz's job at the network had ended Monday.

An attorney for Horowitz, Patricia Glaser, didn't immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment.