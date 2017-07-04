Celine Dion appears naked in Instagram photo published by Vogue
MONTREAL — Quebec superstar singer Celine Dion has appeared naked in a photo published on Instagram by Vogue magazine.
The photo shows Dion, 49, sitting on a chair with her arms covering her breasts and her right leg crossed over her left.
The caption states the photo was taken between a costume change.
The post discusses Dion's love of custom-made haute couture clothing, which Vogue says she has worn almost exclusively during her performances over the past five years.
Vogue quotes Dion as saying: "The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes."
