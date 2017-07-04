Maria Menounos reveals brain tumour battle, quits E! News
NEW YORK — Maria Menounos says she has been diagnosed with a benign brain
Menounos tells People magazine that she underwent surgery last month to remove a golf-ball-sized
E! says Monday that Menounos is leaving the network after three years. The cable network says it believes Menounos will tackle her health struggles "with the same fierce dedication she is known for."
The 39-year-old says her face is still numb from the surgery but should be back to normal soon.
Menounos is also caring for her mother, who has stage-four brain cancer.
