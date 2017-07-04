Portugal nixes claim Monty Python star's film harmed convent

LISBON, Portugal — Portuguese authorities have rejected a television program's claims that one of the country's most cherished historic monuments was damaged during the shooting of a film by director and former Monty Python star Terry Gilliam.

The General-Directorate for Heritage says an investigation has found that the 12th-century Convent of Christ suffered only "insignificant" damage during a recent location shoot for "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote." The report published Monday said a program by public broadcaster RTP alleging wider damage "lacked rigour and revealed a lack of scientific knowledge."

Gilliam has previously called the allegations "ignorant nonsense."