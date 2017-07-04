Prince's former drummer dies at 43 in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — One of Prince's drummers, 43-year-old John Blackwell Jr., has died in Florida.

Blackwell's wife, Yaritza Blackwell, said in a post Tuesday on his official Instagram account that he died "peacefully" in her company. She thanked God for his life and his fans for their support.

The Tampa-based Blackwell was Prince's drummer for more than a decade.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office did not respond to a message seeking confirmation of Blackwell's death.