Ivy League historian returns prize after citations questions
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A Columbia University professor who specializes in modern Korean and East Asian history has returned a 2014 prize he received from the American Historical Association after some sources in the winning book were questioned.
Charles K. Armstrong, author of "Tyranny of the Weak: North Korea and the World, 1950-1992," won the association's John K. Fairbank Prize, but came under criticism when more than 70 citations were challenged.
In response, Armstrong said he submitted 52 corrections for the book's next edition. On his
The American Historical Association , the largest professional organization serving historians, said last week that Armstrong returned the prize "out of respect" for the association.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
Most Popular
-
Sackville woman charged in road rage incident after spitting in man's face, waving knife
-
Indigenous woman hit with trailer hitch in January dies from injuries
-
North Korea's latest missile test kicks up demand for 'global action'
-
Cost of flying out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport on the rise