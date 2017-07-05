Judge: Robert Durst's friends must testify at murder hearing
MINEOLA, N.Y. — A New York judge has ruled that longtime friends of Robert Durst must testify in California at a pretrial hearing in the millionaire's murder case.
The Los Angeles district attorney's office subpoenaed Stewart and Emily Altman to testify this month about Durst's state of mind and other matters.
An attorney for the Altmans said they will appeal the ruling issued Wednesday.
Durst is facing murder charges in Los Angeles in the 2000 killing of one of his closest friends, Susan Berman.
Prosecutors say he killed Berman because he feared she might divulge information about the disappearance of his first wife in 1982.
Durst has long been eyed but never charged in that case.
The suspicions about Durst were the subject of an HBO documentary called "The Jinx."
