Netflix's Gypsy: No, you haven't stumbled into a soft-core porno

The Show: Gypsy, Season 1, Episode 2 (Netflix)

The Moment: The bathroom mirror

Jean (Naomi Watts), a therapist and a married mom, is calling herself Diane so she can stalk Sidney (Sophie Cookson), the sexually intoxicating ex-girlfriend of a client. In a nightclub bathroom bathed in golden light and pulsing with suggestive music, Jean gazes into the mirror at Sidney, who fixes her eyeliner.

“I don’t want you to see behind the curtain,” Sidney says.

“I know women wear eyeliner,” Jean purrs.

“We all pretend, don’t we?” Sidney asks. “Some of us are just more honest about it.”

“You’re like a human Rorschach,” Jean says. “You want people to look at you and see their fantasies.”

“You can’t lie to me,” Sidney says. In the mirror, their faces overlap. (Mirrors. Duality. Get it?) “See? Your face, completely transparent.”

“Did you ever think, that’s just what I want you to see?” Jean asks.

No, you have not stumbled into some soft-core porno from the early 1980s called The Lady’s Double Life, even though the on-the-nose dialogue is delivered in panting whispers, and Jean’s duality is expressed in such super-sophisticated ways as wearing slacks by day and leather leggings at night.

Instead, inexplicably, esteemed actors and directors (including Sam Taylor-Johnson) are behind this. It is bonkers to watch them waste their skills pretending that “sometimes people aren’t exactly what they seem” is a shocking and new idea, and that women will watch this and be titillated while also experiencing Significant Emotional Revelations.