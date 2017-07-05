State asks full court to review 'Making a Murderer' ruling

MADISON, Wis. — State attorneys have asked a full federal appellate court to review a ruling overturning the conviction of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" documentary.

Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in 2007 after he told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Teresa Halbach.

A federal judge overturned Dassey's conviction in 2016, ruling investigators took advantage of his young age and cognitive disabilities to coerce the confession. A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed in June.