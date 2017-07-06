Ava DuVernay to create 'Central Park Five' drama for Netflix

NEW YORK — Netflix says the historic case of the Central Park Five will be brought to life in a limited series to be written and directed by Ava DuVernay.

The five-episode drama will be based on the true story of five teenagers from Harlem who were wrongly convicted of raping Trisha Meili while she was jogging in New York's Central Park. Each part will focus on one of the five teens, spanning from spring 1989, when each was first questioned, to 2014, when they were exonerated.

DuVernay said the case had riveted her for decades, with its "five innocent young men of colour who were met with injustice at every turn."

There was no announcement of cast members or a release date.