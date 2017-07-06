Cirque du Soleil buys Blue Man Productions in bid to reach new audiences

MONTREAL — The Cirque du Soleil is buying Blue Man Productions, the New York entertainment company best known for the Blue Man Group show.

The Montreal-based company says the acquisition will allow it to reach new audiences, adding six productions of the masked musical troupe across the United States and Germany as well as touring shows.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Founded in 1984 as a circus featuring aerialists and acrobats, the Cirque du Soleil has grown to become a worldwide sensation, and in 2015 it sold a majority stake to a group led by private investment firm TPG.