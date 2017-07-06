Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
A
A
Share via Email
MILAN — Director Franco Zeffirelli's art works and personal library have been moved from his Roman villa to his native Florence to fill a museum
The museum and performing arts
His son, Pippo Zeffirelli, said at a presentation Thursday in Rome "the project was born from the maestro's desire to leave all his artistic treasures" intact and accessible. Zeffirelli was expected to attend, but his son said he was feeling unwell because of a heat wave.
The film, TV and opera director, who is 94, also will be
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show