Donald Trump wax sculpture draws mixed reactions in Boston
BOSTON — A wax sculpture of President Donald Trump has left Boston onlookers divided— but not politically.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2tSJ2Lt ) the sculpture was visible Wednesday through the windows of the Dreamland Wax Museum on Boston's City Hall Plaza.
But some spectators told the newspaper it didn't quite look like the Republican president. One woman said it more closely resembles the late Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy.
Pelletz says the figure was put on display for Independence Day. The sculpture has been taken down but will appear in a museum exhibit set to open later this month.
