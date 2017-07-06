Nielsen's top programs for June 26-July 2
NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 26-July 2. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 12.36 million.
2. "World of Dance," NBC, 7.5 million.
3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.59 million.
4. "Little Big Shots: Forever Young," NBC, 6.56 million.
5. "NCIS," CBS, 6.19 million.
6. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 5.91 million.
7. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 5.88 million.
8. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 5.86 million.
9. "60 Minutes," CBS, 5.62 million.
10. "Bull," CBS, 5.46 million.
11. Auto Racing: NASCAR Cup Series, NBC, 5.42 million.
12. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.4 million.
13. "Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 5.37 million.
14. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.29 million.
15. "Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 5.16 million.
16. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 4.95 million.
17. "The Wall," NBC, 4.65 million.
18. "Celebrity Family Feud," ABC, 4.6 million.
19. "The Bachelorette" (Thursday), ABC, 4.58 million.
20. "Life in Pieces," CBS, 4.54 million.
___
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.
