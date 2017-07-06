Patton Oswalt engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger
NEW YORK — Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt is engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger, his publicist confirmed Thursday.
The couple recently went public with their relationship at the Los Angeles premiere of "Baby Driver."
Oswalt's wife, Michelle McNamara, a writer who founded the
Oswalt had been public with his grief, writing about it and incorporating it into his standup routine.
People was first to report the news of the engagement.
Oswalt will appear in the upcoming NBC comedy "A.P. Bio."
