Philadelphia celebrates 'Kevin Hart Day' for native comedian
Philadelphia is welcoming back its
The festivities Thursday morning will include an official resolution dubbing July 6 "Kevin Hart Day" in the city. The mural will be displayed on Max's Steaks in north Philadelphia. Hart wrote on Instagram that he was "blown away" by the announcement.
Hart has starred in five stand-up comedy specials and will next appear in an upcoming remake of the film Jumanji. He was recently named by Forbes as the highest-paid comedian, raking in nearly $90 million from June 2015 to June 2016.
