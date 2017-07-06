WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS
FICTION
1. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. "Murder Games" by Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown)
3. "Use of Force" by Brad Thor (Atria)
4. "The Duchess" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
5. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)
6. "Seven Stones to Stand or Fall" by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
7. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
8. "The Rainbow Fish" by Marcus Pfister (Northsouth)
9. "The Silent Corner" by Dean Koontz (Bantam)
10. "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact" by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
NONFICTION
1. "Rediscovering Americanism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. "The Swamp" by Eric Boling (St. Martin's Press)
3. "Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper)
4. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)
5. "Understanding Trump" by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)
6. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)
7. "She Persisted" by Chelsea Clinton ((Philomel)
8. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)
9. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)
10. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)
FICTION E-BOOKS
1. "Use of Force" by Brad Thor (Atria)
2. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "Murder Games" by Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown)
4. "The Duchess" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
5. "Love by Degree" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
6. "Easy Nights" by Kristen Proby (Kristen Proby)
7. "Seven Stones to Stand or Fall" by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
8. "The Identicals" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
9. "High Stakes" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
10. "The Orphan's Tale" by Pam Jenoff (Mira)
NONFICTION E-BOOKS
1. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)
2. "Rediscovering Americanism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
3. "Call the Midwife" by Jennifer Worth (HarperCollins)
4. "The Swamp" by Eric Boling (St. Martin's Press)
5. "Etched in Sand" by Regina Calcaterra (HarperCollins)
6. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)
7. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)
8. "10 Messages Your Angels Want You to Know" by Doreen Virtue (Hay House)
9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)
10. "The Heir Apparent" by Jane Ridley (Random House)
