Actor Faizon Love gets suspended sentence in assault case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Actor and comedian Faizon Love has received a suspended sentence after pleading no contest to a
The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2tzS9gQ ) a municipal court judge in Franklin County found Love guilty of the first-degree
Love was arrested March 7 after authorities say he argued with and then assaulted the 24-year-old valet in the Columbus airport's baggage claim area. Authorities say Love grabbed the man behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, then pushed him down when he tried to get up.
