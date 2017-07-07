Actor Faizon Love gets suspended sentence in assault case

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Actor and comedian Faizon Love has received a suspended sentence after pleading no contest to a misdemeanour assault charge for an alleged altercation with an Ohio airport valet.

Love was arrested March 7 after authorities say he argued with and then assaulted the 24-year-old valet in the Columbus airport's baggage claim area. Authorities say Love grabbed the man behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, then pushed him down when he tried to get up.