Gizmodo Media Group announces 'Very Smart' partnership
Gizmodo Media Group announced Friday that Very Smart Brothas will become a vertical of The Root, among the country's most-read online sites for African-American news. Co-founders Damon Young and Panama Jackson also will join the company as writers for TheRoot.com and work on new multimedia projects.
Very Smart Brothas launched as a blog in 2008 focused on black American popular culture and politics and has built a following covering everything from Beyonce to police brutality.
The site attracts an average of 2 million monthly unique visitors. The Root was acquired by Fusion Media Group in 2015 and posted 8.2 million monthly unique visitors in June.