Jay-Z announces '4:44' tour kicking off in October
NEW YORK — Jay-Z will bring his latest album to life when he hits the road this fall.
The rap icon announced the "4:44" tour Monday, which kicks off Oct. 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It wraps Dec. 21 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
The 31-date tour will also visit Brooklyn, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Dallas; Atlanta; and Washington, D.C.
A pre-sale for Tidal subscribers and Citi cardholders starts Monday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.
Jay-Z released "4:44" on June 30. It includes personal songs about his marriage with Beyonce and his life as an entrepreneur.
Jay-Z is also scheduled to headline festivals this year, including Austin City Limits, the Meadows Music and Arts Festival, and his own Made In America festival.
