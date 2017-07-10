Jim Carrey, 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah among Just For Laughs Awards honourees

MONTREAL — Canadian comedy star Jim Carrey will receive a special homegrown honour at this year's Just For Laughs Awards in Montreal.

The award-winning actor will be recognized with the generation award, while "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has been named comedy person of the year.

Kenya Barris, co-creator of the hit ABC family sitcom "Black-ish," will receive the comedy writer of the year award.

Scottish-American TV personality Craig Ferguson of "Celebrity Name Game" and "The Late Late Show" fame will receive the alumni tribute.

American standup comedians Mike Birbiglia and Ali Wong round out the list of honourees.