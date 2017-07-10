Niece, heiress to Greta Garbo fortune dies at 85

SAN FRANCISCO — Gray Reisfield, the sole heiress to her aunt Greta Garbo's estate, has died. She was 85.

Her son Derek Reisfield says she died Sunday at her home in Marin County following a bout with pneumonia.

Reisfield was separated by 27 years from her screen siren aunt, but the two bonded over being strong, independent women. Her son says they also enjoyed the lighter side of life together, sitting by the pool, travelling to the Caribbean and teaching children to do cartwheels.

Derek Reisfield says he was about 12 when he realized his great aunt was famous after seeing a magazine that showed his mother and Garbo vacationing together.