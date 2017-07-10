Russia's Bolshoi scraps ballet 3 days before premiere
MOSCOW — Russia's Bolshoi Theater has
Bolshoi made the announcement Saturday, saying that Tuesday's premiere has been
Serebrennikov was detained and questioned in May in a criminal case over embezzlement of government funds. He denies wrongdoing.
Speaking to journalists Monday, Bolshoi director Vladimir Urin denied reports that the show had been scrapped because of its frank portrayal of Nureyev's gay relationships. Urin simply said that the ballet wasn't ready and it will instead premiere next year.
