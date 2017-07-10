The Latest: Restraining order issued against Rob Kardashian

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a temporary restraining order court hearing in an ongoing dispute between reality star Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

A court commissioner has granted Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancée Blac Chyna a temporary restraining order against the reality television star.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte issued the order Monday pending a hearing set for Aug. 8. Blancarte did not detail what the restraining order restrictions would entail at a brief hearing.

He said his primary concern was Kardashian and Chyna's infant baby.

Chyna sought a temporary restraining order on Monday, less than a week after Kardashian posted explicit images of her and attacked her online in posts on Instagram and Twitter. Her attorney Lisa Bloom has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying.

Kardashian did not appear at Monday's hearing. His lawyer Robert Shapiro apologized on his client's behalf outside the courthouse.

8:25 a.m.

Rob Kardashian's former fiancée Blac Chyna has arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse to seek a restraining order against the reality television star.

Chyna and her attorney Lisa Bloom walked into the downtown Los Angeles courthouse Monday morning without speaking to reporters.

Bloom has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying over a series of lurid Instagram posts he made last week. The posts got Kardashian's Instagram account shut down, but he continued his attacks on Twitter. The posts became a worldwide trending topic

Kardashian and Chyna announced their engagement in April 2016 and starred in an E! reality show about their relationship.