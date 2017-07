WASHINGTON — Actor Tom Hanks is being honoured by the National Archives Foundation in Washington.

The National Archives Foundation, the non-profit partner to the National Archives, announced Monday that Hanks will receive its 2017 Records of Achievement Award. The foundation says the honour will recognize Hanks' career supporting history through both acting and filmmaking.

In a statement, the foundation says it is honouring Hanks for "for his powerful illumination of the American story through his vast body of work in film and television during the past four decades."