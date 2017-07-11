Art lovers' Providence: From WaterFire to street murals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — With a plethora of street art and a world-famous design school, Providence provides plenty to do for art-loving travellers .

Providence is also compact, which means many of its most appealing artistic attractions are within walking distance of each other amid the restored architecture of the city's downtown and College Hill neighbourhoods , which are straddled by the Rhode Island School of Design, known as RISD (RIZ'-dee).

Travellers can take in much of the art without spending a dime.