Art lovers' Providence: From WaterFire to street murals
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — With a plethora of street art and a world-famous design school, Providence provides plenty to do for art-loving
Providence is also compact, which means many of its most appealing artistic attractions are within walking distance of each other amid the restored architecture of the city's downtown and College Hill
And don't forget WaterFire, the city's most famous public art event. WaterFire happens more than a dozen times a year, and it's free. Fires are set in containers at night on the city's three downtown rivers, as performers, music and more add to the excitement of the nighttime displays.
