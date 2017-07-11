Book of Michelle Obama photographs coming in October

NEW YORK — Books of Obama photographs will be in the news this fall.

Ten Speed Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a collection of White House pictures of Michelle Obama is coming out Oct. 17. "Chasing Light" will feature 150 colour shots by White House photographer Amanda Lucidon. The book also will include commentary by Lucidon, who in a statement issued through her publisher called the former first lady an "inspiration" and "mentor."