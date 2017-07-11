Book of Michelle Obama photographs coming in October
NEW YORK — Books of Obama photographs will be in the news this fall.
Ten Speed Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a collection of White House pictures of Michelle Obama is coming out Oct. 17. "Chasing Light" will feature 150
"Chasing Light" arrives three weeks before "Obama: An Intimate Portrait," a book of Barack Obama pictures by White House photographer Pete Souza. Souza has built a wide following on Instagram by posting shots of Obama that contrast dramatically with images from Donald Trump's administration.
