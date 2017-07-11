Book on making of 'Dear Evan Hansen' coming in November
NEW YORK — The publishers of a
Grand Central Publishing told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window" will be released Nov. 21. Billed as a "behind-the-scenes" account, the book was written by the creative team of Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The wrenching musical about loneliness, teen angst and suicide won six Tony Awards in June, including best book of a musical for Levenson and best score for Pasek and Paul. The book will include personal memories, photographs, unreleased lyrics and the "Dear Evan Hansen" libretto.
Last year, Grand Central published "Hamilton: The Revolution," featuring commentary from the show's creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
