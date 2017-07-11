German media giant increases stake in Penguin Random House
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — British publishing company Pearson will sell a 22
The sale will raise Bertelsmann's stake to 75
The sale values Penguin Random House at $3.55 billion and will close in September.
Pearson said it will make about $1 billion from the deal in the next year, with 300 million pounds ($390 million) going to shareholders.
Investors seemed unimpressed by Pearson's move, however, pushing down the price of its shares by 5.6
Thomas Rabe, chairman and CEO of privately-held Bertelsmann, said his shareholders' earnings will increase by more than 60 million euros ($68 million) as a result of the deal.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth-area boy charged with stunting for speeding at 80 km/h over the limit
-
Halifax police arrest suspect accused of stealing elderly woman's purse from bus
-
'No, my Lord:' William Sandeson declines to speak at sentencing hearing for Taylor Samson murder
-
Two drivers charged with stunting 30 minutes apart on Nova Scotia highway