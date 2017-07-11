Police report: Ligature mark on Cornell's neck, throat area

DETROIT — Police have released the crime scene investigation report about the death of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell in a Detroit hotel room in May.

The report released Tuesday through a Freedom of Information Act request states that the 52-year-old Cornell had a "well defined ligature mark present on the neck/throat area."

Cornell was found May 18 by his bodyguard, who had kicked in the door to the musician's room at the MGM Grand Casino Hotel. A resistance band was around Cornell's neck and the other end was attached to a clip over the top of the bathroom door.

Soundgarden had performed hours earlier in Detroit.