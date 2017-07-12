Kid Rock hints at potential US Senate run in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Kid Rock is hinting that he may run for U.S. Senate in Michigan.
The musician, who was born Robert Ritchie and lives in suburban Detroit, said on social media Wednesday that a
Kid Rock's potential candidacy is news to Michigan Republicans. Party officials say they have not heard from him.
Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow is up for re-election in 2018. Republican candidates include former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Jr. and businesswoman Lena Epstein.