Queen guitarist Brian May to release 3-D book about the band

LOS ANGELES — Queen guitarist Brian May is releasing a book of 3-D images capturing the rock band's history.

May announced Wednesday that he will publish the coffee table book under his own imprint in August. It includes more than 300 photos and a 3-D viewer May designed.

May is a lifelong enthusiast of stereoscopic images and says he's travelled with a 3-D camera since he was a child.

"Queen in 3-D" features behind-the-scenes photos May took of his bandmates during recording sessions and while on tour. The guitarist and composer also shares personal anecdotes about Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and John Deacon.