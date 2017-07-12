'To the Bone' walks fine line of depicting eating disorders

LOS ANGELES — Leaders in the eating disorder community say that the new film "To the Bone" is helping increase awareness and conversations around the illness, but some worry about its potential effects.

The film's trailer has already been the subject of much debate and criticism as to whether or not it glamourizes eating disorders. "To the Bone" debuts on Netflix on Friday.

Actress Lily Collins stars as a 20-year-old anorexic artist who is put in a treatment home at the suggestion of a doctor played by Keanu Reeves.

The film is based on the experiences of writer-director Marti Noxon, who struggled with anorexia and bulimia for 10 years. She consulted experts to help create a fictionalized version of her experiences.