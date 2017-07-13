Cooper: Trump aide like 'Hungarian Don Rickles'

NEW YORK — CNN anchor Anderson Cooper dubbed an aide to President Donald Trump "the Hungarian Don Rickles" following an insult-laden exchange on the network.

On Cooper's show Wednesday, White House aide Sebastian Gorka faced questions about last summer's meeting held by the president's son with a Russian woman who promised to help the Trump campaign with damaging information on Hillary Clinton. Echoing his boss' criticisms, Gorka called CNN "fake news" while mocking Cooper's ratings; the CNN host said he was using insults to avoid answering questions.