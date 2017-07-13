NewsAlert: 'SNL' and 'Westworld' lead the Emmy Award nominations
LOS ANGELES — 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Westworld' lead the Emmy Award nominations tally tied with 22 nods each.
More to come.
