Planned Parenthood head is writing 'Inspirational' memoir

Touchstone told The Associated Press on Thursday that Richards' book is currently untitled and scheduled for next spring. The daughter of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, she will combine personal stories with her experiences as an activist, whether as a labour organizer or her time at Planned Parenthood, which she has headed since 2006.

"I'm excited to share my story, and the lessons I've learned over the years from making trouble and organizing for change," Richards, who turns 60 this week, said in a statement. "In a moment when so much of the progress generations have fought for is on the line, we are witnessing the most exciting outpouring of grassroots organizing many of us have ever seen. Now is not the time to wait for instruction — it's time to get to work, and be bolder and braver than ever before."