PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 7/9/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. "Murder Games" by Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown)

3. "The Duchess" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. "Use of Force" by Brad Thor (Atria)

5. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

6. "Wired" by Julie Garwood (Berkley)

7. "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact" by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. "The Silent Corner" by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

9. "The Force" by Don Winslow (William Morrow)

10. "The Identicals" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

11. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

12. "Come Sundown" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

13. "Dangerous Minds" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)

14. "Dragon Teeth" by Michael Crichton (Harper)

15. "Kiss Carlo" by Adriana Trigiani (Harper)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Rediscovering Americanism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. "Dangerous" by Milo Yuannopoulos (Dangerous Books)

3. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

4. "The Swamp" by Eric Boling (St. Martin's Press)

5. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

6. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

7. "Understanding Trump" by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

8. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies: The Civil War" by David Fisher (Holt)

10. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons" by Kevin Hart with Neil Strauss ( Atria/37ink)

12. "Theft By Finding: Diaries" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

13. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

14. "Hue' 1068" by Mark Bowden (Atlantic Monthly)

15. "Hunger" by Roxane Gay (Harper)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Chaos" by Patricia Cornwell (William Morrow)

2. "See Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Vision)

3. "Missing" by Patterson/Fox (Vision)

4. "Serenity Harbor" by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

5. "High Stakes" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

6. "The Jensen Brand" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. "Colter's Journey" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. "Night School" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

9. "The Husband's Secret" by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

10. "Rushing Waters" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. "Home" by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

12. "Summer on Blossom Street" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13. "Part of the Bargain" by Linda Lael Miller (Harlequin)

14. "Sex, Lies & Serious Money" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

15. "15th Affair" by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

2. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

3. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. "The Couple Next Door" by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

5. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

6. "Behind Closed Doors" by B.A. Paris (St. Martin's Griffin)

7. "Behold the Dreamers" by Imbolo Mbue (Random House)

8. "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Griffin)

9. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed. (College Board)

10. "Dunkirk" (movie tie-in) by Joshua Levin (William Morrow)

11. "The Handmaid's Tale" (TV tie-in) by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

12. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Duggan)

13. "The Nest" by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)

14. "Commonwealth" by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

15. "The Alice Network" by Kate Quuinn (William Morrow)