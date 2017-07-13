Saskatchewan country music festival could get super hot this year

CRAVEN, Canada — Hot temperatures mixed with alcohol are causing some concerns at the Country Thunder music festival in Craven, Sask.

The forecast is calling for 30 C temperatures this weekend and festival organizers say they fear attendees could get themselves into some dangerous situations.

Emergency services coordinator Belinda Mitchell says as campers come rolling in, they're being given educational information on how to keep cool and safe.

She says they have 42 first responders and have doubled their ambulance force for the festival, which used to be known as the Craven Country Jamboree.

Mitchell says they also have two air-conditioned facilities on site to provide people relief from the heat.

Officials are discouraging people from hosing themselves down and then sitting back out in the direct sun.

"They create a humidex for themselves," Mitchell says, adding people are being advised to drink plenty of water and stay in the shade.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Craig Cleary says there were no calls for service as the festival kicked off Wednesday, but he reminds people there will be officers stationed on the highway around the site.

"You can anticipate that there will be a higher police presence out there," he says, adding people are being encouraged to stay at their campsites if they are drinking.

The festival runs until Sunday and the headliners this year are Blake Shelton, Toby Keith and Keith Urban.