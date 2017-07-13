WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended July 9.

FICTION

1. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. "Murder Games" by Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown)

3. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

4. "The Duchess" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. "Use of Force" by Brad Thor (Atria)

6. "The Rainbow Fish" by Marcus Pfister (Northsouth)

7. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

8. "Wired" by Julie Garwood (Berkley)

9. "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact" by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

10. "The Silent Corner" by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

NONFICTION

1. "Rediscovering Americanism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. "Dangerous" by Milo Yuannopoulos (Dangerous Books)

3. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

4. "The Swamp" by Eric Boling (St. Martin's Press)

5. "Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper)

6. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. "Understanding Trump" by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

9. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "She Persisted" by Chelsea Clinton ((Philomel)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Wired" by Julie Garwood (Berkley)

2. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. "The Hard Way" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

4. "The Stolen Girls" by Patricia Gibney (Bookouture)

5. "The Bone Bed" by Patricia Cornwell (Putnam Adult)

6. "The Letter" by Kathryn Hughes (Headline)

7. "Everything We Left Behind" by Kerry Lonsdale (Lake Union)

8. "Everything I Never Told You" by Celest Ng (Penguin)

9. "Use of Force" by Brad Thor (Atria)

10. "The Identicals" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Dangerous" by Milo Yuannopoulos (Dangerous Books)

2. "Homo Deus" by Yuval Noah Harari (HarperCollins)

3. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

4. "Danielle Walker's Against All Grain Celebrations" by Danielle Walker (Potter/TenSpeed/Harmony)

5. "Everybody Lies" by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz (HarperCollins)

6. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

7. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

8. "The Pursuit of God" by A.W. Tozer (Moody)

9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

10. "Wait, What?" by James E. Ryan (HarperCollins)