Beyonce introduces newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Beyonce has finally debuted her twins a month after they were born.
The singer posted a picture of herself holding the babies on Instagram late Thursday night and wrote in the caption, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today." She didn't mention the babies' genders.
Beyonce is wearing a flowing garment with a long veil in the photo and standing in front a flowered arch with the sea behind her.
It gained millions of likes in a matter of hours and already is among the most-liked Instagram photos of all time. Beyonce already holds that crown with her Instagram pregnancy announcement in February.
Sir Carter and Rumi join 5-year-old big sister Blue Ivy.