Hokies' Phillips makes fashion statement at ACC media days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Virginia Tech wide receiver Cam Phillips certainly made a fashion statement at the Atlantic Coast Conference's preseason media days.

The senior put together a bold look for Friday's interviews, starting with the bronze double-breasted velvet jacket. His ensemble included flip-up shades over round eyeglass frames to top off the ankles-exposed sockless look that accented his shiny black shoes.

It didn't take long for Phillips to be asked about his outfit, and that was followed by a series of camera clicks throughout the room as Phillips flipped up his shades. Phillips casually mentioned they were a nod to Kadeem Hardison's character on the TV show "A Different World" from the late 1980s and early 1990s.

"I just like to have fun with stuff like this," Phillips said. "I think it's a way to show my personality, show fans and other players I'm a laidback and cool, fun guy. I'm having a great time at this event."

There were a few notable looks during the league's two-day event. North Carolina State do-everything offensive threat Jaylen Samuels wore bright red loafers during Thursday's interviews to represent the Wolfpack's primary team colour .

On Friday, North Carolina defensive back M.J. Stewart wore a light grey jacket with a dark shirt and a bow tie, while Miami running back Mark Walton wore a blue jacket, light purple shirt and a patterned bow tie. Georgia Tech receiver Ricky Jeune also went with the bow-tie look.

"Bow ties are a pretty hard tie to tie," Stewart said. "Any man that can tie a bow tie just shows you have a lot of work ethic."

