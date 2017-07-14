NY Fashion Week: Menswear from Raf Simons, Sanchez-Kane

NEW YORK — Among highlights from four days of menswear fashion shows in New York was a trip to Chinatown courtesy of Raf Simons. The Calvin Klein creative director showed his own label amid the roar of subway trains. His models carried umbrellas and wore chunky rain boots as he evoked the Replicants from the film "Blade Runner."

Todd Snyder, meanwhile, was fueled by a wanderlust, focusing on cultural diversity inspired by Marrakesh, Japan, Dubai and other destinations. His loose, easy collection included shorts and striped trousers and suits. Mexican designer Barbara Sanchez-Kane channeled emotional chaos and the political climate with the phrase "alternative facts" drawn on some of her models' faces.