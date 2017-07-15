Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Jay Sekulow, one of President Donald Trump's private lawyers; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sekulow; Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Mark Warner, D-Va.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Warner, Sekulow; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Warner, Sekulow, Collins.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Paul, Sekulow