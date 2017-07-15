Justin Trudeau's summer playlist includes Drake, Fiona Apple

LOS ANGELES — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released an official Spotify playlist.

Trudeau unveiled his "PM Mix" of 39 songs on the streaming service Saturday. It includes tracks by Canadian artists such as Drake, Shawn Mendes, k.d. lang and The Tragically Hip, as well as songs by Fiona Apple, R.E.M., Peter Gabriel and Nenah Cherry.

Trudeau asked "What am I listening to this summer? What should I be?" in both English and French when he posted the playlist Saturday on Twitter.