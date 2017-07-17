Garth Brooks offers free honeymoon after fans get engaged
OKLAHOMA CITY — Garth Brooks says he'll pony up for a Hawaiian honeymoon for a couple who got engaged at his concert in Oklahoma City.
WFAA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ty9tS0 ) Drew Bargsley proposed to Chelsea Townsend while Brooks was playing his hit "Unanswered Prayers" Saturday night.
The singer got wind of the commotion and asked the couple about their honeymoon plans from the stage. He told them he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will pay for their honeymoon if they decide to go to Hawaii.
Brooks later told Yearwood about his offer and she agreed, but added, "Nobody else can get engaged tonight."
